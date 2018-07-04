'Ignorant and Xenophobic': Twitter Lambasts UK Tabloid for Colombia Drug Pun

Some netizens contend that The Sun has gone too far in its effort to cheer up the national team while trading in stereotypes. The apparent drug reference on the newspaper's front page also triggered the ire of Colombia's ambassador to the UK.

Ahead of Tuesday's World Cup clash between England and Colombia, The Sun published a front page picturing England captain Harry Kane. The accompanying text read: "As 3 Lions face nation that gave world Shakira, great coffee and er, other stuff, we say.. GO KANE!

READ MORE: Three Lions Striker Harry Kane Equals Long-Held England Record

The reference to Colombia's links to drug trafficking was criticized by Colombia's ambassador to the UK, Néstor Osorio Londoño. "It's rather sad that they use such a festive and friendly environment as the World Cup to target a country and continue to stigmatize it with a completely unrelated issue," the diplomat said.

Many internet users mirrored the ambassador's preference for fair play over word play, and chided the tabloid for its phonetic jab.

Ignorant, xenophobic and arrogant. Just gave more reasons to root for Colômbia. VAMOS COLÔMBIA — Vinícius (@ViniSCoutinho) 2 июля 2018 г.

This is so WRONG and disrespectful! shame on you. The history of Colombia hasn't been easy, this is not a joke! — La Siempreviva (@mefaltojuete) 3 июля 2018 г.

Most English people hate this new paper as well. They only speak for a small number. — OTIB (@mikebristolcity) 3 июля 2018 г.

disrespectful and xenophobic



same old europe — julia (@fawkesonmew) 2 июля 2018 г.

"Sports have a way of making us put aside our differences, bringing the world together and-- uh--"



"Just… Just do the 'go kane cocaine pun', Bob, we'll work out how racist it is afterwards." pic.twitter.com/Im1rMzjlfg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) 2 июля 2018 г.

The sooner the sun is out of business the better. — Fin (@yalnif13) 2 июля 2018 г.

They really do ruin the fun for everyone. Like that cousin at a party no one wants to talk to because they're unbearable — Sam Hufton 🌹 (@SamHufton1) 3 июля 2018 г.