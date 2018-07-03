Register
01:38 GMT +304 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Racist tirade by Virginia man

    WATCH: US Man Tells Restaurant Owner to ‘Go Back to Afghanistan’ in Racist Rant

    © FacebookScreenshot/ArsalanGhousi
    Viral
    Get short URL
    340

    A viral video trending on Facebook and Twitter shows a Virginia man approaching a car and telling an Afghani restaurateur to “go back to Afghanistan” in a racist rant Sunday.

    The 37-second video taken by Arsalan Ghousi, the owner of Afghani restaurant Big Red Halal in Virginia, shows a man approaching Ghousi's car and yelling "what the f*ck, Afghanistan?"

    ​"Why are you being such a b*tch, Afghanistan?" the man yells, clenching his fists and then telling Ghousi to "go back to f*cking Afghanistan" and "tend to your f*cking goats."

    "What's your problem?" Ghousi repeatedly asks the unidentified man, who is wearing a Reston Association (RA) company shirt.

    "He wouldn't let me merge at an intersection, I let him pass," Ghousi wrote on Instagram Sunday. "I kept driving and he kept following next to me and flicking me off and spewing words that I couldn't make out while driving. So about five minutes into him following my every turn I decided to pull out my phone and record."

    In a recent statement, Reston Association Acting CEO Larry Butler confirmed that the man in the video is a former employee of the community associations company. 

    Presidential Motorcade leaves the Kremlin
    © Photo: Emki-Em
    Entire Motorcade of Presidential Kortezh Vehicles Spotted Near Kremlin, VIDEO Goes Viral

    "Reston Association became aware of a video posted on social media today that shows a former RA seasonal employee making inappropriate comments to a man seated in a vehicle. The association strongly condemns the remarks made by the former employee, who briefly worked at RA from March-August 2015," the statement says.

    "As an organization founded on Robert E Simon Jr.'s vision of a community that embraces diversity, RA rejects comments or actions that display intolerance," the statement continues. "RA members and staff support the core values upon which our community was founded. As an organization, we strive to meet the unwavering standards of our members and remain the respectful and welcoming community that was founded over 50 years ago."

    Related:

    Entire Motorcade of Kortezh Vehicles Spotted Near Kremlin, VIDEO Goes Viral
    The Abyss: PHOTO of Gigantic Russian Diamond Mine Goes Viral
    Viral VIDEO of Migrant From Mali Rescuing Child in Paris Prompts Twitter Debate
    Yanny, Laurel or… Covfefe? White House Staff Mocks Viral Audio Clip (VIDEO)
    UK Police Used 'Reasonable Force' in Viral Baton Attack – Watchdog
    Tags:
    Rant, Racist Rant, racist, Virginia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse