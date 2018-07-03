WATCH: US Man Tells Restaurant Owner to ‘Go Back to Afghanistan’ in Racist Rant

A viral video trending on Facebook and Twitter shows a Virginia man approaching a car and telling an Afghani restaurateur to “go back to Afghanistan” in a racist rant Sunday.

The 37-second video taken by Arsalan Ghousi, the owner of Afghani restaurant Big Red Halal in Virginia, shows a man approaching Ghousi's car and yelling "what the f*ck, Afghanistan?"

— Ameer Ghousi (@AmeerG95) July 2, 2018

​"Why are you being such a b*tch, Afghanistan?" the man yells, clenching his fists and then telling Ghousi to "go back to f*cking Afghanistan" and "tend to your f*cking goats."

"What's your problem?" Ghousi repeatedly asks the unidentified man, who is wearing a Reston Association (RA) company shirt.

"He wouldn't let me merge at an intersection, I let him pass," Ghousi wrote on Instagram Sunday. "I kept driving and he kept following next to me and flicking me off and spewing words that I couldn't make out while driving. So about five minutes into him following my every turn I decided to pull out my phone and record."

In a recent statement, Reston Association Acting CEO Larry Butler confirmed that the man in the video is a former employee of the community associations company.

"Reston Association became aware of a video posted on social media today that shows a former RA seasonal employee making inappropriate comments to a man seated in a vehicle. The association strongly condemns the remarks made by the former employee, who briefly worked at RA from March-August 2015," the statement says.

"As an organization founded on Robert E Simon Jr.'s vision of a community that embraces diversity, RA rejects comments or actions that display intolerance," the statement continues. "RA members and staff support the core values upon which our community was founded. As an organization, we strive to meet the unwavering standards of our members and remain the respectful and welcoming community that was founded over 50 years ago."