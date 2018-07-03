SecondCivilWarLetters Go Viral as Conspiracy Theorist Warns US Dems Plan Revolt

On Sunday, American radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones warned Twitter users that “Democrats Plan to Launch Second Civil War on July 4.” In response, users of the social media platform began writing imaginary - and hilarious - letters to loved ones about the difficulties of the Civil War with the hashtag #secondcivilwarletters.

"My Dearest Martha, Antifa Supersoldiers seized decisive control of the barbecue last eve. Our supplies have dwindled to but a few dozen sparklers. We are rapidly depleting our Doritos. Our fearless General Alex Jones remains. But I fear all is lost," one viral tweet said.

​"My dearest wife, My Tide Pods rations are running low, and there is nobody to pick the avocados," another user wrote.

Other users took the opportunity to make fun of Trump and bring back "covfefe."

​Some poked fun at Jones, who has promoted a number of wild conspiracies on his radio and web programs, including that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut was a hoax.

​"Look, I already have enough on my plate and now I'm supposed to help launch a civil war in two days? I say we postpone that," one user wrote.

​"Regarding the Democratic Civil War on the 4th… Has anybody started a sign-up sheet for food? I'll bring a tuna casserole for 36 million," said another.

​According to Twitter, more than 16,000 posts have been made with the hashtag #secondcivilwarletters.

Somebody alert Ken Burns!