Walmart Pulls ‘Impeach 45' Apparel After Netizens Launch Boycott (PHOTO)

Walmart pulled one of its vendors' merchandise on Tuesday after Trump-supporting netizens launched a boycott against the retailer for its decision to sell apparel calling for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

The move to boycott the retailer gained momentum late Monday after Trump supporter Ryan Fournier took to Twitter and informed his followers of the clothing being sold on Walmart's site. Within hours, #BoycottWalmart was trending on the social media engine.

The clothing line, which ranges from t-shirts to newborn onesies, are sold by Old Glory, a vendor for the retail store.

Screenshot/Walmart.com Walmart pulls apparel calling for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump after facing backlash from Trump supporters.

Customer reviews on both items are mostly negative, with some calling the decision to sell the merchandise "horrible," "highly offensive" and even "anti-American divisive trash."

"This is so HORRIBLE!!!" one commenter named Old Codger wrote. "I wish I could have clicked a MINUS 5 STARS!!! He is working hard to make America GREAT and keep us safe, provide more jobs and equality! You should NOT sell such as this!!!"

Another by the name of Ricky noted, "It's a shame my family will have to shop somewhere else."

A shopper by the name of DKfromTexas turned out to be the sole customer offering a five-star review for the adult shirts, stating that they were released "just in time for Independence Day."

The reviews for the newborn onesie are less than stellar, touting a whopping 39 1-star ratings.

"I bought this for the babies that want it, but it didn't fit since they're all full grown adults," user theBSR commented. "Do you have bibs perhaps? They tend to drool a lot when they speak of 45, especially that Congresswoman from California."

And according to user Poppa, don't expect the onesie to last long as it's "cheaply made in China."

It should be noted that Walmart does also sell various amounts of Trump merch touting the president's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

This is not the first time that the Arizona-headquartered retailer has faced backlash over its catalogue. In November 2017, Walmart ended up pulling a t-shirt featuring the words "Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED" after consumers protested the company.