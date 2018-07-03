Register
    ANGELA PONCE

    Transgender Person Wins Spain's Beauty Pageant, Aims at Miss Universe

    © Photo: angelaponceofficial/instagram
    Twenty-six-year-old Angela Ponce has surpassed 22 other contestants, becoming the first transgender person to win Miss Universe Spain. She will represent her country in the Miss Universe beauty pageant later this year. According to media reports, she will become the first woman, born male, to compete six years after the transgender ban was lifted.

    The newly crowned Miss Universe Spain, Angela Ponce, stirred social media, becoming the first transgender person to get the title in her country.

    Ponce, who is originally from Seville, had already taken part in the country’s Miss World Spain beauty pageant in 2015, but failed to secure the winner's crown.

    After being crowned Miss Universe Spain, she thanked those who supported her and voiced her commitment to promoting equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

    La vida está llena de retos, de desafíos, comprender eso en mi vida ha hecho que hoy haya cumplido un sueño que siempre tuve, para ello lo único que necesite fue convertir cada obstáculo que se me presentaba como una oportunidad de crecimiento. Desde mi tenacidad, con constancia, disciplina, respeto, amor a mi misma cierro con La Corona del Miss Universo España una etapa donde camine de la mano de mi familia y amigos recibiendo siempre su apoyo y amor incondicional, sin ellos nada de esto sería posible. @daniela_fundacion por permitirme crecer y ser mejor persona a su lado. Y a mis preparadores @juliomatamoros_hair y @jorgematamorosmakeup por confiar en mi y regalarme su tiempo, sus conocimientos y su ilusión. Hoy comienza un nuevo ciclo para mí, comprometida conmigo misma, con mi misión de vida, con España, voy rumbo al @missuniverse, con la conciencia y el compromiso de llevar adelante un mensaje de inclusión, respeto, tolerancia, amor por uno mismo, amor por los demás. De la mano de @orgbemiss y @guillermoescobaroficial, llevando a adelante nuestro slogam: “SOMOS MÁS DE LO QUE VES”, les doy las Gracias por acompañarme en este maravilloso viaje, por creer en mí, por darme la oportunidad de poner un granito de arena por una sociedad que merece cambios, dejar una huella sembrada en cada ser humano que la vida me ponga en mi camino. Gracias por cada mensaje lleno de amor que me han enviado…

    Публикация от ANGELA PONCE (@angelaponceofficial) 2 Июл 2018 в 1:19 PDT

    “I have fulfilled a dream that I have always had, as this is the only thing I needed, to turn every obstacle that appeared on my way, took it as an opportunity for growth… Today begins a new cycle for me, committed to myself, with my life mission and Spain I'm going to the @missuniverse, with the awareness and commitment to carry forward a message of inclusion, respect, tolerance, love for oneself, love for others. “

    Many shared support for the future Miss Universe contestant, wishing good luck to the first transgender to compete in the pageant in December 2018, according to media reports.

    Some sympathized with other contestants who lost to Ponce.

    There were those who protested letting her join the world’s competition.

    The Miss Universe beauty pageant ended a ban on transgender competitors in 2012. Around that time one of the potential contestants, Canadian transgender model Jenna Talackova, threatened the Miss Universe beauty pageant, then owned by incumbent US President Donald Trump, with legal prosecution. According to her, she was told that Canada’s Miss Universe pageant was only open to "naturally born females." However, the contest's organizers insisted the change was made in spite of the looming suit.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Passes Law Banning Abuse, Discrimination of Transgender People

