Transgender Person Wins Spain's Beauty Pageant, Aims at Miss Universe

Twenty-six-year-old Angela Ponce has surpassed 22 other contestants, becoming the first transgender person to win Miss Universe Spain. She will represent her country in the Miss Universe beauty pageant later this year. According to media reports, she will become the first woman, born male, to compete six years after the transgender ban was lifted.

Ponce, who is originally from Seville, had already taken part in the country’s Miss World Spain beauty pageant in 2015, but failed to secure the winner's crown.

After being crowned Miss Universe Spain, she thanked those who supported her and voiced her commitment to promoting equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I have fulfilled a dream that I have always had, as this is the only thing I needed, to turn every obstacle that appeared on my way, took it as an opportunity for growth… Today begins a new cycle for me, committed to myself, with my life mission and Spain I'm going to the @missuniverse, with the awareness and commitment to carry forward a message of inclusion, respect, tolerance, love for oneself, love for others. “

Many shared support for the future Miss Universe contestant, wishing good luck to the first transgender to compete in the pageant in December 2018, according to media reports.

She is a woman. I stand with Angela Ponce. Transphobic people can drown in bitterness. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/c1QoxkHqYt — migs (@helloitsmigs) 30 июня 2018 г.

Spain makes history with the coronation of the beautiful trans model Angela Ponce as Miss Universe Spain. The young Sevillian will be the first trans representative to compete in this event to be held in the month of December. #LGBT #MissUniverse 🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/govWgrtWop — LGBT Puerto Rico (@lgbtpr) 29 июня 2018 г.

Some sympathized with other contestants who lost to Ponce.

Spain just crowned Angela Ponce as Miss Universe Spain 2018. The first transgender model in the history of the pageant.

Imagine being one of the actual women (who lost) 😩

The most beautiful women in the country who got outfemaled by a dude, in a swimsuit 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KYrneD3XjI — Ghetto Ace [Dope Muzik] 🇦🇴🇬🇧🇵🇹🇺🇸 (@G5_LDN) 2 июля 2018 г.

There were those who protested letting her join the world’s competition.

@MissUniverse if u let Angela Ponce compete…then you will lose everything. Please give respect to real women. Letting transgender women joining the MU pageant must STOP! — Peyton Lozano (@mewtravels) 3 июля 2018 г.

The Miss Universe beauty pageant ended a ban on transgender competitors in 2012. Around that time one of the potential contestants, Canadian transgender model Jenna Talackova, threatened the Miss Universe beauty pageant, then owned by incumbent US President Donald Trump, with legal prosecution. According to her, she was told that Canada’s Miss Universe pageant was only open to "naturally born females." However, the contest's organizers insisted the change was made in spite of the looming suit.

