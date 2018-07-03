Register
18:52 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    An American flag is reflected in the grill of a Tesla Model S

    Ford Europe CEO Rolls Over Tesla Founder Musk on Twitter, Gets Trolled

    © AFP 2018 / JOSH EDELSON
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After the US electric car manufacturer met its production target, Elon Musk decided to express his pride via social media. The chief executive of car industry mammoth, Ford crashed the innovator’s celebration and tried to cash in on Musk’s online flock.

    When the US electric car manufacturer Tesla reached a production goal of 5,000 Model 3s per week and exceeded its intended productivity by 2,000 engines weekly, its founder and CEO Elon Musk rushed to Twitter to share the good news.

    ​Minutes after the celebratory post appeared, the Chairman and CEO of Ford Europe Steven Armstrong shared the message to tease the innovator and remind him who runs the house in the car industry.

    ​While Armstrong’s regular posts get hundreds of likes, maximum, trolling Musk has drawn 2k comments, 5k retweets and 22k likes so far.
    However not all of them were friendly ones, as some users rushed to defend Tesla and its owner. Some claimed that Ford is doing worse than Tesla in the market.

    ​​Others just trashed the Ford, slamming it as a “dinosaur”…

    …or mocked the Ford CEO.

    ​Ford’s  online trolling came just days after a media feud between two companies. After Musk in an interview with The Wall Street Journal said “there's a good vibe” and “energy” in Tesla while a Ford factory “looks like a morgue,”  Ford's vice president of communications Mark Truby fired back on Twitter.

    ​The manufacturing target for Tesla Model 3 Musk boasted about in his post, came six month late and behind schedule.

    Additionally, CNBC reported that he recently wrote in a letter to his employees about "extensive and damaging sabotage" against the company on the part of one of its workers. This reportedly included making direct code changes to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System under false usernames and exporting large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties. In June, Tesla also announced a broad restructuring, cutting at least 9 percent of its workforce. The Tesla's Fremont factory had suffered from at least four fires since 2014, including one in April that shut down production.

    READ MORE: Elon Musk Apologizes for Dismissing Finance Questions; Tesla Stocks Fall Anyway

    Ford’s 2017 revenue in the automotive segment totaled $145.7 billion, which is $4 billion more than in 2016. According to the company’s annual report, it sold approximately 6,607,000 vehicles at wholesale throughout. Tesla’s 2017 revenue totaled $11.8 billion, reflecting 67.98% sales growth, with about 93,000 purchased vehicles.

    Related:

    Tesla CEO Informs Staff of Attempted 'Sabotage,' Sensitive Data Leak by Employee
    Tesla Model S Catches Fire on Santa Monica Blvd
    Elon Musk's War With Media Will Ruin Tesla
    Shareholder Challenges Musk’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Package From Tesla in Court
    Fisker's Luxury Electric Car Might Steal Tesla's Thunder (VIDEO)
    Ford Buys Iconic Ghost Building in Detroit as Campus for New Driverless Auto Hub
    Tags:
    car industry, twitter reactions, electric cars, car market, Ford Motor Company, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse