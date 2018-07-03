Ford Europe CEO Rolls Over Tesla Founder Musk on Twitter, Gets Trolled

After the US electric car manufacturer met its production target, Elon Musk decided to express his pride via social media. The chief executive of car industry mammoth, Ford crashed the innovator’s celebration and tried to cash in on Musk’s online flock.

When the US electric car manufacturer Tesla reached a production goal of 5,000 Model 3s per week and exceeded its intended productivity by 2,000 engines weekly, its founder and CEO Elon Musk rushed to Twitter to share the good news.

7000 cars, 7 days

♥️ Tesla Team ♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1 июля 2018 г.

​Minutes after the celebratory post appeared, the Chairman and CEO of Ford Europe Steven Armstrong shared the message to tease the innovator and remind him who runs the house in the car industry.

​While Armstrong’s regular posts get hundreds of likes, maximum, trolling Musk has drawn 2k comments, 5k retweets and 22k likes so far.

However not all of them were friendly ones, as some users rushed to defend Tesla and its owner. Some claimed that Ford is doing worse than Tesla in the market.

“My dream car is a ford.” Said no one ever — MadPolak (@konrad_bilinski) 1 июля 2018 г.

how many of those are EVs? — Montana Septic (@MontanaSeptic) 1 июля 2018 г.

​​Others just trashed the Ford, slamming it as a “dinosaur”…

Ford pollutes our planet with the speed of 7K/4h. Shame — harborview (@hedgemars) 1 июля 2018 г.

can't wait to get my hands on a fiesta. congrats making 7000 dinosaurs. — George Huseman (@GeorgHusman) 1 июля 2018 г.

Blockbuster "1 million videos rented in 7 days" — Ellec (@ellec_uk) 1 июля 2018 г.

…or mocked the Ford CEO.

7000 cars, circa 1 year, 😀Aston Martin Team 😀 — David King (@dking17) 2 июля 2018 г.

I remember Nokia posting statements like this. "We make a phone every 13 seconds…" Apple and the rest is history. — Mark Strathmore (@markstrathmore) 2 июля 2018 г.

​Ford’s online trolling came just days after a media feud between two companies. After Musk in an interview with The Wall Street Journal said “there's a good vibe” and “energy” in Tesla while a Ford factory “looks like a morgue,” Ford's vice president of communications Mark Truby fired back on Twitter.

No doubt the vibe is funky in that “makeshift tent,” but it’s not bad either across the street at the #FordRouge plant where a high quality, high-tech F-150 rolls off the line every 53 seconds like clockwork. Come check it out @elonmusk #BuiltFordTough https://t.co/1KoEZIyf0D — Mark Truby (@mtruby) 28 июня 2018 г.

​The manufacturing target for Tesla Model 3 Musk boasted about in his post, came six month late and behind schedule.

Additionally, CNBC reported that he recently wrote in a letter to his employees about "extensive and damaging sabotage" against the company on the part of one of its workers. This reportedly included making direct code changes to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System under false usernames and exporting large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties. In June, Tesla also announced a broad restructuring, cutting at least 9 percent of its workforce. The Tesla's Fremont factory had suffered from at least four fires since 2014, including one in April that shut down production.

Ford’s 2017 revenue in the automotive segment totaled $145.7 billion, which is $4 billion more than in 2016. According to the company’s annual report, it sold approximately 6,607,000 vehicles at wholesale throughout. Tesla’s 2017 revenue totaled $11.8 billion, reflecting 67.98% sales growth, with about 93,000 purchased vehicles.