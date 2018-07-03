From Bars to Poles: Aussie Prison Guard Becomes Stripper, Porn Actress (PHOTOS)

A former Australian female corrections officer decided to switch professions and become an adult webcam model and stripper instead.

After becoming dissatisfied with being constantly “objectified” by the convicts she was supervising, an Australian prison guard, Isabelle Deltore, opted to quit and try her hand in porn instead, news.com.au reports.

"I was just sick of the violence, sick of the sexual innuendo; I was constantly being objectified and was like ‘why not make money out of (being objectified)?’" Deltore said.

Публикация от Isabelle Deltore (@isabelledeltore) 2 Июл 2018 в 11:31 PDT

Публикация от Isabelle Deltore (@isabelledeltore) 18 Июн 2018 в 7:24 PDT

She then went on to become a "secret stripper" and, after earning more money during a single night at a Spearmint Rhino strip club than she was paid for two weeks of work as a guard, Deltore quickly decided to resign.

Публикация от Isabelle Deltore (@isabelledeltore) 27 Май 2018 в 5:40 PDT

Публикация от Isabelle Deltore (@isabelledeltore) 2 Май 2018 в 5:15 PDT

Since then, she has continued to pursue a career as a “nude glamour babe and webcam model,” winning the title of Miss Nude World in 2015 and in 2018.

"I do pornography, but the technical term is ‘erotica’ because I only do solo and girl on girl but I don’t do boy girl stuff and it’s that which crosses it over to pornography. But the industry is so small so quite often we don’t differentiate between erotica and pornography," she said.

Deltore also remarked that her experience as a prison guard helped her deal with overly excited patrons and that sometimes she even runs into former prisoners who “just can’t work out where they know me from.”

Публикация от Isabelle Deltore (@isabelledeltore) 20 Мар 2018 в 2:47 PDT

Публикация от Isabelle Deltore (@isabelledeltore) 24 Янв 2018 в 8:19 PST

"And once I had the general manager of a prison see me when I was doing a pub show. He said to me, ‘you seem much happier now’ and I was like, ‘I feel much happier now,’" she added.