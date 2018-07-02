Presidential High: Indiana State Police Seize Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Pills (PHOTO)

Indiana State Police made more than 120 criminal arrests last month during a six-day operation, labeled "Operation Blue Anvil," authorities revealed in a bulletin post on Friday.

The raid, which led to some 272 drug-related charges, uncovered an undisclosed amount of pasty orange pills mirroring the likeness of US President Donald Trump along with a slew of narcotics including cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and prescription drugs.

© Courtesy of Indiana State Police Indiana State Police seize ecstasy pills printed with the face of US President Donald Trump on them

On one side, pills have the face of POTUS printed on them while the reverse side has the phrase "Great Again," a reference to Trump's famed campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Police have yet to offer any details on the amount of pills seized or their value.

Officials stated in their release that the objective of the operation was to "enforce traffic laws and catch individuals who utilize Indiana roadways to transport and distribute illegal narcotics." They further explained that US Route 31 was staked out by nine departments because a "large volume of motorists utilize the road to travel through the heart of northern Indiana."

"This is the eighth straight year we have organized summer driving season kickoff patrols," Indiana State Police Sergeant Dan Prus, who organized and oversaw the patrols, said in the release. "Summer is a peak travel time with an increased volume of people traveling thought-out Indiana."

"Police officers want the patrols to serve as a reminder to drivers to follow all traffic laws for the safety of everyone utilizing Indiana's roads. The patrols should also serve as a warning that police officers will utilize all of the resources at their disposal to catch and arrest the few who transport illegal drugs," the statement added.

News of the seizure comes nearly a year after German law enforcement officials seized about 5,000 Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets that carried the street value of roughly $45,900. The traffickers, a 51-year-old Austrian man and his 17-year-old son, were caught with the pills during a routine traffic stop.