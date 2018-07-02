Register
2 July 2018
    In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, U.S. President Donald Trump blows out a candle on a cake celebrating an early birthday during lunch with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore, Monday, June 11, 2018

    Twitterverse Makes a Big Stink Over Trump's Leaked FART Trade Bill

    © AP Photo / Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore
    An unfortunately named draft bill, dubbed the "United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act," would allow Washington to abandon World Trade Organization rules, which analysts warn could lead to another Great Depression. But Twitter users seem more concerned with one of the bill's other aspects: its ridiculous name.

    The proposed legislation, reportedly ordered by the president personally, would provide him with "a license to raise tariffs at will, without Congressional consent," according to the Axios news website, which said it had obtained a draft of the bill. Economists immediately warned that the proposed legislation would spark a devastating full-blown global trade war if it passed.

    However, most Twitter users seemed more keen on coming up with jokes, smelling something rotten with the bill's name.

    Others said they couldn't believe that a bill which would "disintegrate decades of trade relationships with our allies" is "also called the US FART Act."

    The bill has even been mocked by former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who jested that the FART Act "stinks" since it would hit American consumers.

    The White House has yet to confirm or deny the existence of the legislation.

    US WTO Exit Would Mean Trade War 'Like We Haven't Seen Since the 1930s' – PhD
    China to Uphold WTO Principles, Resist Trade Protectionism - Commerce Minister
    Trump Administration Prepares Bill Allowing US to Circumvent WTO Rules - Reports
