'To High': Twitter Schools Trump After His Grammar Blunder Reaches New Heights

President Donald Trump has repeatedly faced criticism and mockery over his typos, spelling and grammar mistakes in tweets, and this time is no exception.

Trump rushed to Twitter to express his indignation over “to [sic] high” prices on oil, and said that he had discussed the issue with Saudi King Salman.

READ MORE: Trump: Saudi King Agreed to Increase Oil Production Amid High Prices

While blaming the spike in prices on “turmoil & disfunction [sic]” in Iran and Venezuela, he once again forgot to proofread the message.

Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference…Prices to high! He has agreed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 июня 2018 г.

It didn’t take Twitter too long to notice the blunders, and they were quick to let him know how the words are actually spelled:

It's "Prices TOO high", not "TO high". — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) 30 июня 2018 г.

The teacher in me cringes each time I see one of his tweets. My 2nd graders know the difference between "to" and "too" better than he does! — Cassandra Bair (@CassieBair) 30 июня 2018 г.

Should we do a spell check on your tweets? — Rob (@mylifeasrobby) 30 июня 2018 г.

Too bad you don’t know how to use the correct “to” in your tweet….and you’re a president….. pic.twitter.com/y0LIFtHfku — Gail Elsligar (@19gail53) 30 июня 2018 г.

You'd think you could at least learn how to spell dysfunction since it's synonymous with you and your administration. #totwotoo — Lisa Markowitz (@MarkowitzLisa) 30 июня 2018 г.

Dysfunction? My president can not spell. What a lovely day — Jesse Ehrnstrom (@Jesse4Lacey) 30 июня 2018 г.

Others defended the president, saying that the critics were being too judgmental:

Since Twitter doesn't have an edit button,and auto correct happens, it seems you are too judgemental. — Nicole D (@nurseniceyes) 30 июня 2018 г.

You know it's pretty good when the only thing the miserables can criticize is a grammatical error on the news itself — Bearded Bot (@beardjosh) 30 июня 2018 г.

The attacks on the word “to” will be the focus of this AWESOME #MAGA tweet…. it’s become predictable and Seinfield Comical — TrumpsAmericaPhD🇺🇸 (@irshroz) 30 июня 2018 г.

Trump has on numerous occasions confused the adverb “too” with the preposition “to.” Most recently, he lashed out at Robert De Niro after the Hollywood actor slammed him in his Tony Awards speech. Trump suggested that the A-lister had “to [sic] many shots to the head by real boxers in movies.”

READ MORE: Twitter Lashes Out at Trump's Grammar After He Slams De Niro's IQ

The tweet with the slip-up has since been removed, and later he posted an edited version of the same message.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 июня 2018 г.