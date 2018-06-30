Kim Kardashian Lookalike Flashes Hot Body by the Pool (PHOTOS)

Kamilla Osman, who shot to fame due to her astounding resemblance to US social media personality Kim Kardashian, has taken to Instagram to show off her curvaceous body in racy snaps.

The Kim Kardashian lookalike continues to delight her Instagram fans with sexy photos, this time in a tiny micro bikini.

In some of her recent photos she is seen enjoying a pool day in Los Angeles.

Her photos sent fans into frenzy as they showered her with compliments.

Seen in a bronze bikini with her long dark locks hanging down her back, the model struck three different poses.

A post shared by baby k 🍁 (@kamiosman) on Jun 26, 2018 at 8:50pm PDT

Within days, the post had received over 84,000 likes on Instagram.

One commenter wrote: “I feel like I’m in love with you.”

Another said: “Wow. That body though.”

Kamilla Osman previously hit the headlines when she met with Kim Kardashian and they took a stunning selfie, in which the two looked practically like twins.