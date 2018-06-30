Register
16:39 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jewish worshippers draped in prayer shawls perform the annual Cohanim prayer (priest's blessing) during Sukkot, or the feast of the Tabernacles, holiday at the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on September 30, 2015

    Model Who Bared it All in Full View of Western Wall Receives Death Threats

    © AFP 2018 / GIL COHEN-MAGEN
    Viral
    Get short URL
    111

    The model rose to prominence last year when she was jailed in Egypt together with her photographer after posing for a series of nude snaps at the Luxor temple complex.

    Marisa Papen found herself at the epicenter of a scandal after she peeled off for last month’s photoshoot at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, also known as the Wailing Wall, the holiest place for Jews.

    READ MORE: Maxim Names Indian Actress Priyanka Chopra 'Hottest Woman on the Planet'

    She has no Instagram, but shared the pictures and the story behind those photos, headlined “The Wall of Shame,” on her personal blog. Judging by the prelude to the gallery of images, she expected to receive a lot of negative feedback and angry comments.

    “First of all, ‘don’t judge a book by its title’… This purely implies the shame you, dear reader, (perhaps) will project on me because I have done something so disrespectful, I should burn in hell.  I know my mailbox is about to fill up with threats and angriness again — to all the people typing down their furiosity right now, save your energy. I don’t even open them,” she wrote.

    Speaking with The Sun Online, the Belgian model confessed that she and her family had received death threats over the controversial shoot.

    “My mailbox and Facebook page have been full of threats after this. I’m not afraid, that’s what I told the photographer: ‘I’m ready to die for my art. Obviously I’m trying not to but for me it is my life and my goal to spread my message of freedom.”

    Her family was afraid that she would be attacked over the photos:

    “So if one day some crazy guy wants to kill me for what I’ve done then so be it. My friends and my family especially were asking me ‘what have you done? They’re going to come and kill you!’”

    Despite all the fury she’s sparked, she admitted to having received a lot of positive comments too:

    “My favorite comment so far, because I’ve had a lot of negative responses like death threats and everything, was from an Israeli guy. He said: ‘If God didn’t want this photo to be taken the chair would have broken.’ Because the chair is bending really far back in the picture but didn’t snap.”

    She said that the photoshoot wasn’t planned and took place ahead of the 70th anniversary of the state of Israel, which she “got to celebrate in my birthday suit.” Both Marisa and the photographer were “overwhelmed by the energy and everything that was going on in Jerusalem.”

    “It felt like a higher message or a higher power took care of everything and we had to take the picture. The fact that nobody saw us and it was so easy to take that photo, for me it was proof that it had to be taken,” she said.

    Social media users condemned her for explicit photographs in a holy place and her “disrespectful” behavior:

    Last year, Papen was held in an Egyptian prison for 24 hours together with her photographer for taking nude photos in a temple complex in Luxor.

    Tags:
    Nude, nude photos, shame, holy site, model, disrespect, religion, wall, Western Wall, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse