UK Labour Leader Corbyn Busted 'Checking Out' Pamela Anderson During Show

It’s hard not to look when you are sitting next to Hollywood star turned activist Pamela Anderson. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was recently caught staring at her a little too long.

Jeremy Corbyn appeared on the show Good Evening Britain, where he was sitting alongside former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and other guests, including Eastenders actor Danny Byer.

— Views from Nowhere (@ViewsFrmNowhere) June 28, 2018

​During one part of the show, Corbyn was caught staring at Pamela’s figure. At least that’s what the social media users claimed as they shared photos of the exact moment.

Twitter user Dave Stone tweeted a picture of Corbyn appearing to take a peep at Pamela's chest, writing: "Busted #GoodEveningBritain #Jezza."

​The ultimate babe and 90s blonde bombshell, who is now 50, was wearing a low-cut polka dot dress when she took part in the show.