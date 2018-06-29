Register
15:45 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Portugal’s President Rebelo de Sousa in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 27, 2018

    WATCH Portuguese President Beat Trump in Handshake Game

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Apparently, US President Donald Trump has finally met his match after he lost at his own power grab handshake to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

    Trump’s “yank and pull” style of shaking has on numerous occasions made international headlines and engendered Twitterstorms, but this time karma struck him back. The Portuguese president has probably heard a lot about Trump’s signature handshake and upon his arrival in the White House, he was prepared for a strong grip.

    READ MORE: French Squeeze: Macron Beats Trump at Round Two of Handshake Game in Canada 

    When Rebelo de Sousa stepped out of his car and Trump reached out his hand for a shake, the former dragged unsuspecting POTUS towards him. The moment, which seemed to be truly unexpected for President Trump, who even lost his balance, was caught on camera and went viral in an instant.

    The incident has spurred an avalanche of reactions on Twitter, with many laughing their heads off:

    Others suggested that Trump was beaten at his own “game,” citing his awkward handshakes with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

    Earlier this month, the gripping presidential rivalry between Trump and Macron reached its climax when the French President grabbed POTUS' hand so hard that it left finger marks on Trump's hand.

    Related:

    Twitter Hails Historic Face-to-Face #TrumpKim Handshake (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Ex-NBA Star Rodman Bursts Into Tears After Historic Trump, Kim Handshake
    French Squeeze: Macron Beats Trump at Round Two of Handshake Game in Canada
    JK Rowling Makes a Blunder Over Trump’s 'Handshake of Discord' With Disabled Boy
    Tags:
    grip, handshake, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Donald Trump, United States, Portugal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse