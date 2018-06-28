If You Ever Wanted to See a Penis From Space - Google Lake in Geelong, Australia

A satellite captured a 50-meter image of a penis engraved on the bottom of a dry lake near the Australian city of Geelong, a local newspaper the Geelong Advertiser reported.

A huge picture in the shape of a phallus has been carved into a dry lake bed in Marcus Hill, a suburb situated between Barwon Heads and Point Lonsdale in Australia.

Popular Facebook group Take the Piss Geelong has shared images of the crass crop circle creation, but it turns out that locals have been aware of it for months.

The author of this creation has not yet appeared. In the comments to the post, Australians have admitted that they were convinced that the publication was fake until they checked it themselves on Google Earth.

The landmark has gone viral and received hundreds of reviews since appearing online.