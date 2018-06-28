Register
05:31 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Carlos Alberto de Valentim with his rented car in Sochi, on June 16, 2018.

    Brazilian Fan Who Travelled World with His Van Shares His Impressions of Russia

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Nenakhova
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The World Cup is an event that brings together millions of people of every race, creed and colour. Some of them are not just sports enthusiasts, but true adventurers. Sputnik Brazil was fortunate to meet one such person in Sochi and learn his incredible story.

    His name is Carlos Alberto de Valentim, from São Paulo. In Brazil he’s better known as Nenê and with his Volkswagen Transporter (better known in Brazil as Kombi) he has followed his team around the world during four different World Cups.

    Borderless Love for Football

    “Of the eight cups that I have visited, I have driven this van to four of them. The first time was when I left Brazil and went Mexico in 1986, and from Mexico, after the World Cup, I drove on to the USA and Canada. I visited 17 American countries in 1986. After that, I went to the 1994 World Cup with my current Kombi, which is CUP0094, that’s alluding to the 1994 World Cup. I’d been travelling for 9 months, more than 50 thousand kilometers. I lived in the car,” he recalled.

    Nenê also told Sputnik how he prepared for his first overseas trip. “When Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, it was already automatically qualified for the 1998 World Cup. What I did: I planned to go to France with this same car in 1998. From Brazil I went on the KLM cargo-passenger flight, my car was with me. I got to Amsterdam and drove around most of Europe, then I went to Asia, Turkey, Syria, Jordan, Israel, I’d travelled through the Middle East, and I returned to Greece again,” he said.

    Nenê also had the opportunity to get to know Finland and reach the Arctic Circle. For now, Australia is in fact the only continent the Brazilian hasn’t yet covered.

    “This car knows all of the Americas… except for the islands and three Guianas [French Guyana, Guyana and Surinam] because there was no road there,” he added.

    In fact, the Kombi ended up being one of the most symbolic elements of the hippy era of the 60s and 70s. It was extremely popular in Brazil and was manufactured between 1957 and 2013.

    When they stopped manufacturing, Volkswagen chose 20 people who had stories with a Kombi; I was one of them,” he explained. In a video he shared with Sputnik, you can see how he received a thank you from the company – a cap signed by Pelê, the most precious gift for him.

    “It's a very simple car, it’s good both in the snowy regions, like the Arctic Circle, and in the USA’s California desert… there’re no problems,” the Brazilian said.

    Swiss fan Beat Studer looks at an old-time tractor after driving with two friends, from home to Kaliningrad stadium to watch their team playing against Serbia, in Kaliningrad, Russia June 21, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
    WATCH: Swiss Fans Travel Over 1,200 Miles to World Cup in Vintage Tractor
    Trip to Russia

    Nenê confessed that he had dreamed of seeing Russia long before the current World Cup. He even had a plan for it – but it failed due to documentation problems. At the time, the Brazilian needed a visa to travel through Russia.

    Now, all these bureaucratic hurdles won’t ruin the trip, as there’s a visa-free regime. However, this time his Kombi didn’t come to Russia for another reason.

    “In Brazil I was trying to get sponsorship for my air freight, which would be in about the $7,000 range. When a friend of mine from Lufthansa got this sponsorship, it turned out that I was wasting time… In the week I was going to board my car, there was a road strike. On May 21, I called the company that advises me on documents and they told me that it was impossible, there was a strike, trucks weren’t getting in or out,” Nenê said.

    Thus, Nene was divided between two possible scenarios, but decided not to take a risk.

    “Then I had two options: either I hope the 11-day strike would end and miss most of the World Cup, or I get on a plane and I go as a regular fan,” he said.

    So he chose the second option. However, Nenê isn’t desperate – he already got a plan that would live out his dream.

    “I'm going to leave this project till the Japan Olympics [in 2020], if I go there, I'll go through Russia” — he promised.

    Soccer fan from Pforzheim, Germany, Hubert Wirth, 70, with his dog Hexe, drives his tractor with a trailer to attend the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia near the village of Yasen, Belarus June 7, 2018
    © REUTERS / Vasily Fedosenko
    Diehard Fan Arrives in Moscow From Germany on Tractor to Watch FIFA World Cup
    Impressions of the 2018 World Cup

    Even without his faithful companion vehicle, Nenê arrived in Russia. And he seems to be enjoying it, all the more so because for a long time he’d been curious about the country.

    “In São Paulo there’s a Russian Center. I wanted to go there to learn that Katyusha song but I didn’t have time. I wonder if by the end of the World Cup I’ll learn that song,” – said Nenê, who may be 75 years old, but is certainly young at heart.

    Nenê is more than pleased with the security level: “We feel very safe here, especially comparing with Brazil. As for security here in Russia, we're really impressed. It's a place where you can leave your phone anywhere without any worries… In Brazil we have to be far more careful,” he said.
    “And one more thing: 99.9% are wonderful people, pleasant and honest,” the Brazilian added.

    The food – another thing that makes any trip complete – also pleased Nenê. “I ate a steak here yesterday. Here I ate meat, fried potatoes, zucchini, eggplant, lettuce and tomatoes, so it's a lot like Brazilian food, it’s healthy,” Nenê said.

    Related:

    Girl Power: Brazilian Fans Create Online Group to Come for World Cup
    Brazil Qualify for Round of 16 After Beating Serbia 2-0 at FIFA World Cup
    Kusturica Explains How Serbia Should Play to Eliminate Brazil at World Cup
    Tags:
    van, volkswagen, Brazil, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse