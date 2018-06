Turkish Hotel Bars Russian Tourist From Posting Bikini Snaps (PHOTOS)

According to Turkiye Turizm, the Angel's Peninsula hotel in the Turkish resort city of Marmaris banned a Russian tourist from posting bikini pictures on Instagram shortly after she returned home from her holiday.

According to Marmaris hotel regulations, guests are only allowed to take pictures of themselves dressed in Muslim clothes. However, Anastasiya Monstovich was unaware of this and published a few pictures, accompanying them with a hotel geotag.

"When picking this hotel from the list of others I wasn’t embarrassed about it being Muslim. I gave them a call well in advance to learn all the details. I was told that there were no limitations and regulations in the hotel except a ban on alcohol. Women can spend time on a beach wearing a swimsuit," Russian media cited Monstovich as saying.

A day after she returned home, she posted a video showcasing her in a bikini on the hotel beach, prompting hotel staffers to ask her delete their geotag for fears that "her revealing pictures scare away clients." Monstovich notably turned down the request, remarking that she is also a client, "like everyone else." Following the refusal, the hotel blacklisted her on their official Instagram page.

READ MORE: 50 Cent Recovering Humor After Twitter Backfire for Mocking Sex Assault Victim