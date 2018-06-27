Register
    US rapper 50 Cent

    50 Cent Recovering Humor After Twitter Backfire for Mocking Sex Assault Victim

    In a now deleted Instagram post the renowned rapper mocked actor Terry Crews for surviving a sexual assault, instantly meeting a storm of criticism online. However, in his most recent post he reported on recovering from "having his sense of humor removed."

    "People are so sensitive, my doctor said l will be fine in six weeks, but my publicist said if you see any journalist play DEAD. get the strap," 50 Cent wrote.

    After the brutal-looking Crews shocked and at the same time moved an audience while giving a testimony over him having been subjected to sexual assault, 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of a shirtless Crews, captioning it in the following way: "I got raped / My wife just watched" and then another of Crews with a rose in his mouth which said "Gym time." He notably went a step further elaborating on what he thought was a discrepancy between Crew’s macho looks and his sentimental speech:

    Helga Lovekaty
    © Photo: helga_model/instagram
    World Cup Heat: Model WAG Steals the Show on Instagram (PHOTOS)

    "LOL what the f**k is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear… they would have had to take me to jail. Get the strap."

    The posts, which the singer soon deleted, provoked vast arrays of comments, with critics labeling the rapper “disgusting,” “distasteful” and outrageous. "This is why people hate you," one user remarked, as reported by The Independent.

    One user, however, recollected 50 Cent’s successes in his entrepreneurship:

    When asked to provide comments, Crews, who starred in the Golden Globe-winning Brooklyn Nine-Nine television series, told TMZ: "I love 50 Cent, I listen to his music when I'm working out." "I prove that size doesn't matter when it comes to sexual assault," Crews rounded off.

    Crews, a staunch male MeToo supporter, recently came forward revealing that he had been sexually assaulted by a man. Speaking before the US Senate, Crews gave an emotional speech, detailing that although he first thought to turn violent, he held back his urges, as “the assaulter held his genitals in his hand,” thereby clearly trying to send a message who was in total control.

    READ MORE: Art to 'Provoke?': Belgian Model Poses Naked Near Jerusalem's Western Wall

