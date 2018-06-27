Trump's Recent South Carolina Speech Leaves Twitterians Dumbfounded

The US president’s manner of delivering speeches at his rallies is well-known and widely mocked online, but many social media users noted that the latest might be his "best" so far.

US President Donald Trump held what was supposed to be an endorsement speech for Henry McMaster, the Republican candidate for South Carolina governor, on June 25, but he wound up touching on a wide array of issues across his political agenda, from migration policy to relations with Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

READ MORE: Twitter Puzzled as David Lynch Advises Trump to Change Ways to Become 'Great'

The erratic structure of his speech, which strayed far from the key topic of McMaster's candidacy, drew the attention of many Twitter users, who expressed a variety of feelings ranging from outrage to concerns regarding the US president's mental health.

😂He is such an idiot. This is hilarious!



The 55 most over-the-top lines from Donald Trump's South Carolina speech — CNN Politics https://t.co/NiYkiReyoM — sj (@sjneedsanap) June 26, 2018

Trump is completely crazy! And his supporters still show adoration and rapt attention to him. Don’t they see he’s NUTS? Where is the country I was raised in?



The 55 most over-the-top lines from Donald Trump's South Carolina speechhttps://t.co/SqHZ673kaH — Former Republican (@Vcsykes) June 26, 2018

@realDonaldTrump whoa. That South Carolina speech proves what a no nothing fucking moron you are! — R Sage (@rickysage9) June 26, 2018

So…last night, idiot Trump is in SC, ranting about BMW & “foreign car makers, “bringing in” cars fm “outside” US, because he’s too stupid to understand BMW, KIA, Mercedes, Hyundai, et al., have manufacturing and assembly plants IN THE US, IN SOUTH CAROLINA pic.twitter.com/nTXJpRxJPh — SUHM_TING_WONG (@SUHM_TING_WONG) June 26, 2018

I love the way Canadians are reacting to last night’s speech Trump gave in South Carolina, you know that one where the President acts like a 5 year old kid after someone ignores him. Because that’s what Canada is doing. Ignoring the furious little kid. pic.twitter.com/mqe1cM2lJb — Kelo (@kelopons) June 26, 2018

Many users noted that Trump actually forgot the purpose of his speech and instead of promoting McMaster just went on with an "incoherent rant."

Hey, bubba @realDonaldTrump—I heard your campaign speech in South Carolina last night. Question: *who* were you campaigning for? I never once heard you mention the guy or gal’s name. All I heard was old smack—waah waah.



Oh, and you still aren’t President. And you never will be. — Shadow of Dot Calm (@DotCalmsshadow) June 27, 2018

The 55 most over-the-top lines from Donald Trump's South Carolina speech. The President, as he so often does, spoke for an hour mostly about himself, his enemies, his friends and his thoughts on everything from Jimmy Fallon to Arnold Schwarzenegger….https://t.co/GwpFzk5K4o — André C. Gauthier (@commentor2013) June 26, 2018

The words just flow out of his mouth incoherently.



The 55 most over-the-top lines from Donald Trump's South Carolina speechhttps://t.co/Qi7PMY4PiY — monica bradshaw (@monica14212) June 26, 2018

"Trump's South Carolina" — forgot the person he was endorsing five seconds into his incoherent rant. — John Slater (@JSlater89) June 26, 2018

Hearing Trump describe his vision of space policy right now in South Carolina is not to be missed. "Rich guys love rockets. They'll spend their money, and we'll take the credit. But to do so we need more Republicans in Washington." — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) June 26, 2018

Some Twitterians even suggested that listening to the president's speech was possibly harmful for one's mental health.

You are gonna need some serious PTDS counselling after this assignment — Canadian Shoe Smuggler (@saulnierg) June 26, 2018

I thought I stopped ingesting hallucinogens 40 years ago…………

The 55 most over-the-top lines from Donald Trump's South Carolina speechhttps://t.co/PJW21cgjfU — Jack Laffey (@laffeylaw) June 26, 2018

Some Twitter users, however, expressed their support for the president and his speech.

So glad you had time to come to South Carolina last night loved your speech. I would like to invite you to Statesville,NC. a lot of Republicans here. MAGA Mister President — Joe knox (@Joeknox14) June 26, 2018