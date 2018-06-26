WATCH Women in Bikinis Fight at San Francisco Pride Parade

A usually peaceful annual rally that promotes tolerance and diversity witnessed an outbreak of violence as a group of women clashed among themselves, reportedly over one careless remark.

A mass fight involving a number of women in bikinis broke out during San Francisco’s LGBT pride parade.

A video of the incident posted on YouTube and Liveleak shows several women, some of them scantily clad, fighting each other while a crowd of onlookers gaze at the ensuing pandemonium in shock.

The incident allegedly occurred due to a dispute concerning a performance by singer Kehlani.

"I was just informed that they started fighting because someone asked if Kehlani was performing," one person tweeted, adding that a rude response to that inquiry set off the brawl.