WATCH Women in Bikinis Fight at San Francisco Pride Parade

A mass fight involving a number of women in bikinis broke out during San Francisco’s LGBT pride parade.
A video of the incident posted on YouTube and Liveleak shows several women, some of them scantily clad, fighting each other while a crowd of onlookers gaze at the ensuing pandemonium in shock.
The incident allegedly occurred due to a dispute concerning a performance by singer Kehlani.
"I was just informed that they started fighting because someone asked if Kehlani was performing," one person tweeted, adding that a rude response to that inquiry set off the brawl.
I was just informed that they started fighting because someone asked if Kehlani was performing. The person in the fight replied in a very rude way, so it was funk on sight after that.— Deep (@__KingDeep) 25 июня 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)