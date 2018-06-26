No Princess in This Castle: Hackers Reportedly Embed Porn in Mario Odyssey

A concerned netizen has allegedly discovered that someone found a way to introduce indecent pictures into a video game for children.

A Reddit user named 'ewasion' claims that malicious entities found a way to insert pornography into popular video game Mario Odyssey where children can potentially see these explicit images.

According to 'ewasion,' the adult content was introduced via users’ profile pictures.

"The picture was changed several times over the course of my time patrolling, each picture being pornographic content. There are multiple of these balloons all being made by the same user. This is obviously intentional, and made to upset children," the redditor wrote, noting that while this development has only been encountered in Mario Odyssey, "who knows how many other games could be affected."