World Cup Heat: Model WAG Steals the Show on Instagram (PHOTOS)

The heat at the FIFA World Cup in Russia is rising, in no small part due to the voluptuous wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of star football players competing in the tournament.

Russian-born Instagram model Helga Lovekaty, well-known for posting racy pictures of herself online which have already attracted four million followers to her account, continues to stun the audience with her somewhat provocative antics.

According to The Daily Star, Helga is dating Columbian footballer James Rodriguez, who was recently named as Budweiser Man of the Match after he helped his team score a decisive victory over Poland at the World Cup.

Публикация от Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) 10 Май 2018 в 8:08 PDT

Публикация от Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) 30 Апр 2018 в 8:29 PDT

Публикация от Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) 15 Янв 2018 в 6:30 PST

The newspaper points out, however, that the couple has yet to confirm their romance.

Публикация от Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) 8 Мар 2018 в 8:19 PST

Публикация от Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) 9 Фев 2018 в 8:40 PST

Earlier, the model also welcomed the World Cup visitors in her trademark style, expressing hope that those visiting the tournament will "enjoy Russia" and "have great fun with the game."