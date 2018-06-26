World Cup Heat: Model WAG Steals the Show on Instagram (PHOTOS)

Russian-born Instagram model Helga Lovekaty, well-known for posting racy pictures of herself online which have already attracted four million followers to her account, continues to stun the audience with her somewhat provocative antics.
According to The Daily Star, Helga is dating Columbian footballer James Rodriguez, who was recently named as Budweiser Man of the Match after he helped his team score a decisive victory over Poland at the World Cup.
The newspaper points out, however, that the couple has yet to confirm their romance.
Earlier, the model also welcomed the World Cup visitors in her trademark style, expressing hope that those visiting the tournament will "enjoy Russia" and "have great fun with the game."
