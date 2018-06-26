Four Russian Artists Invited to Join US Oscars Academy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the prestigious Oscars film awards, invited Russia's cinematographer Mikhail Krichman, screenwriter Oleg Negin, composer Sofia Gubaidulina and film editor Anna Mass to join its ranks.

The list of 928 invitees, almost a half of whom are women and just over a third from ethnic minorities, was published on the Academy's website on Monday.

Krichman, Negin and Mass are known for their work in Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev's "Leviathan" and "Loveless," both of which were Oscar nominees for best foreign language film.

Gubaidulina, who is 86 and is the academy's oldest invitee, wrote music for the films "Mary Queen of Scots" and "Vertikal."