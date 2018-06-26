Register
26 June 2018
    Resham Khan

    Acid Attack Survivor Delights Followers With Stunning Pics After Recovery

    A 22-year-old blogger from the UK has undergone several plastic surgeries since a man threw acid at her on her 21st birthday a year ago and destroyed her face.

    Resham Khan has posted pics, celebrating her 22nd birthday, exactly a year after an acid attack which disfigured her face; she shared the pics of her complete recovery.


    On her 21st birthday, a man named John Tomlin threw acid at a young woman and her cousin from his car in the street in east London. She was injured so badly that doctors had to put her in an induced coma.  Her cousin was also badly burnt and deafened by the acid.

    READ MORE: Acid Gaining Popularity Over Knives as Preferred Weapon of British Gangs

    For a long time after she left the hospital, Resham didn’t want to go out as she was afraid that somebody would see her injured face.

    “‘My 21st birthday turned into a day where my face was taken away from me. I have been looking at myself in the mirror and it upsets me, it brings back the incident on the day, it doesn’t look like me. No matter what his sentence may be, these injuries will affect me for the rest of my life,” she said in the victim statement for the court which sentenced the perpetrator of the attack to 16 years in jail. 

    Resham’s  friend started a crowdfunding campaign to help her to get back to normal life and return her looks with plastic surgery. She shared the progress of her recovery online.

     

    Ngl this is why I was late

    Публикация от RESHAM (@reshkhan_) 18 Мар 2018 в 3:16 PDT

