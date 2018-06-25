Register
22:50 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Racist rant against Latino man and his mother

    WATCH: California Woman Cites Trump, Calls Latino Man ‘Rapist and Animal’

    © Twitter Screenshot
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 13

    Saturday, 27-year-old Californian Esteban Guzman and his mother were accosted by a white woman shouting that Latinos are “rapists and animals.” Guzman caught the incident on video, but then when he posted it on Facebook, the video was removed for violating its “community standards.”

    According to Guzman, him and his mother were just doing their landscaping jobs when the lady crossed the street to yell at them.

    "This lady comes from the other side of the street and starts yelling at my mom, 'Go back to Mexico,'" Guzman told the Daily News Monday.

    "Why do you hate us?" Guzman asked the woman, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

    "Because you're Mexicans," she responded.

    "We're honest people right here," he then said, as the woman laughs in his face.

    "You're rapists and animals. Drug dealers, rapists and animals," she retorted.

    The woman then mumbled something about "the president of the US," to which Guzman retorted, "Do you believe everything he tells you?" 

    Munroe Bergdorf
    © Photo: Youtube/Channel 4 News
    Back in Spotlight: Transgender Model Sacked Over Racist Rant Wins Labour Role

    The woman's words are notably similar to remarks by US President Donald Trump in June 2015, when he said, "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best… They're sending people that have lots of problems and they're bringing those problems. They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime. They're rapists and some, I assume, are good people, but I speak to border guards and they're telling us what we're getting."

    "I don't like to play the blame game," Guzman told the Daily News Monday. "Just because the President of the US says something, it does not give you the right to act like him."

    "She was not going to listen to me," he said. "She was trying to get me to react."

    The video was first shared by Guzman on his own Facebook page Saturday, following the incident. A day later, Guzman posted a screenshot of his original post with the caption, "Facebook took down my video. I guess showing the world that racism still exists is ‘against their community standards.' I will not be silenced because TOGETHER WE NEED TO STOP RACISM!"

    The video was reportedly taken down by Facebook for violating their rule prohibiting "offers of sexual services, solicitation of sexual material, threats or depictions of sexual violence, threats to share intimate images or any sexual contact involving minors."

    The video was also shared by immigrant advocacy groups Reforma Migratora and Progreso Legal Group on Facebook.

    Facebook has not commented on the video's removal.

    Related:

    Australian Students Face Uproar Over Donning KKK Robes, 'Racist' Blackface
    'This Ain't Your Country, B*tch!' WATCH Black Woman's Racist Rant Against Asian
    'Chocolate Kiss': German Firm Under Fire for Royal Wedding Post, Dubbed 'Racist'
    ‘I Am Not a Racist’ Says NYC Lawyer Repeatedly Caught in Racist Rants (VIDEOS)
    Canadian Woman Goes on Racist Rant in Restaurant (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Racist Rant, racism, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse