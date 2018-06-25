News About Aggressive Gay Swans Attacking People in Austria Breaks the Internet

Austrian animal control workers have removed a pair of gay swans from a lake in the village of Grundlsee, southeastern Austria after they kept attacking swimmers and passerby to protect a nest filled with colorful plastic cups which they mistook for eggs. But the news seemed too much for Twitter users to handle.

The aggression of the non-traditional swan couple, originally reported on by Austrian media, including Kronen Zeitung, prompted the mayor Franz Steinegger to step in to relocate the birds to a rescue center Tyrol, Austria, where they will be rehabilitated at a special pond. It's unclear whether their 'eggs' will come with them.

Prior to their removal, Grundlsee swimmers and passerby were terrorized by the normally elegant birds, who left a nasty deep 10 cm cut in one victim.

News of the aggressive gay swans prompted an explosion on Twitter, particularly after the story was reported on in English by the Daily Mail and Attitude magazine.

