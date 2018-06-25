Promises, Promises: British Fan Faces Tattoo Dilemma After World Cup Match

Prior to the beginning of a World Cup match between England and Panama, a Manchester City fan known as Jess had tweeted that she would get a tattoo of John Stones if he scores during the game.
And score he did. Twice.
Any hope possibly entertained by the hapless fan about her tweet being overlooked was then quickly dashed by another Manchester City player, Kyle Walker, who helped her statement go viral and even offered to pay for the tattooing process.
24 июня 2018 г.
Quick mock up for you. Get it done. Lol pic.twitter.com/ikidXqrsBa— Steven Boswell (@stevenboswell82) 24 июня 2018 г.
Has to be this pic.twitter.com/KLTiYYKWS3— Manchester is BLUE (@manchesterisB) 24 июня 2018 г.
Stones himself also commented on this situation via the Three Lions’ official account, calling Jess “unlucky” and thanking the fan for her support.
Hope it (they?) don’t hurt too much! #threelions pic.twitter.com/CLIj3eNrBt— England (@England) 24 июня 2018 г.
However, it seems that Jess wasn’t inclined to fulfil her promise and, after claiming that it was all a joke, either deactivated her Twitter account or set it to private, with her original tweet currently unavailable.
Doesn’t look like there’s going to be a John Stones tattoo after all.— Jo Currie (@JoCurrie) 25 июня 2018 г.
A strong lesson in the power of social media, probably time to leave her in peace now. pic.twitter.com/kKxvP2uiEk
All comments
Show new comments (0)