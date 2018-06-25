Another Kardashian Strips to Promote Family Venture

Following in the steps of her elder sister Kim Kardashian, who got completely naked to promote her fragrance, model Kendall Jenner posed for photos in a tiny bikini for the sake of the family business.

Kendall Jenner, who jumped from reality television to a career in modeling, has stunned her Instagram followers by posting photos of her tanned body in a small bikini. To promote the swimsuit line owned by Kendall and her sister Kylie, who made a fortune from her lipstick brand, the top model wore a microscopic top and extremely high-waisted yellow bottoms. The recent post delighted her fans.

READ MORE: Kardashian's Sister Has Her 'Free Your Nipple' Moment Wearing Transparent Dress