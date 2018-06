An errant space rock entered Earth’s atmosphere and erupted in a fiery explosion high above Russia last week.

The meteor streaked across Russia’s skies during the early hours of June 21, and was reported by residents of several Russian cities, including Kursk, Lipetsk and Voronezh.

According to NASA's data, the object’s velocity was estimated at 14.4 kilometers per second, and it produced a 2.8-kiloton explosion, making it the most powerful meteor explosion detected this year.