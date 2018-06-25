Canadian Prime Minister Gets Angry Reception During Quebec Visit

Justin Trudeau was confronted twice over the weekend in the French-speaking Canadian province. A woman called him a “traitor” during a Fete Nationale holiday; the next day, someone taunted the Prime Minister for “bothering us at home” during the celebration.

A protester approached Trudeau during the Fete Nationale celebration at a Montreal Park, when Justin Trudeau greeted the locals and guests of the event on June 24. He asked him in French, “You came to speak English to us? Isn’t your party next week?” suggesting he had come to taunt Quebecers at home. Trudeau immediately fired back “I am home,” adding “There’s no place for intolerance here,” before the Prime Minister's security staff pulled the heckler away.

Not everybody was happy about Justin Trudeau coming to Villeray for St. Jean. One said he came disguised as a Quebecer. pic.twitter.com/IXTCOx73ZC — Sarah Leavitt (@sarahleavittcbc) 23 июня 2018 г.

​A family celebration in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield was also shadowed as a woman shouted “traitor,” at Trudeau, prompting his "Happy Fete Nationale" response.

Trudeau’s visit to the French speaking province of Quebec coincided with the local holiday known as St-Jean Baptiste Day, or the Fete Nationale, which is linked to Quebec nationalism.

Trudeau’s father Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who started his political career in Montreal, was the longest serving Prime Minister in Canada’s history. He also had a hard time during the St-Jean Baptiste parade in 1968. It ended into clashes between protesters and police, while some threw bottles at the elder Trudeau.

Twitter users were split on the matter. Users slammed protesters, whom some referred to as “haters,” for trying to divide Canada…

Not very neighborly eh?



Elements of Quebec are doing what they can divide my Canada.



They should just leave.



Move to an iceberg somewhere that is warming… https://t.co/wNCOEfd4ZI — * W. Brett Wilson * (@WBrettWilson) 24 июня 2018 г.

I’ve been waiting decades for them to hold another referendum to leave our country. Maybe the rest of Canada should hold a referendum to decide whether they get to stay? — Modern Slave (@FarmedHuman) 24 июня 2018 г.

Lol disguised as a quebecker. He was born in Quebec. His riding is In Papineau — hes also fluently Bilingual — like the majority of us. I thought it was "La Muete " and the OQLFail lovers who were willfully ignorant but I guess anyone can be as ridiculous as those haters — Matt B (@MattBritton1976) 24 июня 2018 г.

Ridiculous. Justin, so far, has not showed to be an enemy of Québec. Being a federalist doesn't make you less of a quebecer. — Beatnik (@Beatnik33) 24 июня 2018 г.

It is his riding as an MP, so he's kind of got the right to visit. — MTLCity (@MTLCity) 24 июня 2018 г.

Hmmm who are those idiots? Would any journo like to find out? Are they paid actors?



Villeray quelle honte! — Gigi (@eflorian10) 24 июня 2018 г.

​Others advocated “free speech,” pointed out at the long-time grudge among the Quebecers over the Trudeaus and applauded people standing up to him.

we're not on the constitution because of his sneaky father. That family is considered the biggest traitors of Quebec. But Montreal (liberal) and 2-3 other loyalist regions, they love him/liberal. — M ⚖️☀️🥓👌⚜️ (@gooomega) 24 июня 2018 г.