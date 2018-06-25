Earthquake Exposes Japanese Girl’s Anime Porn Collection

As it turns out, not only can earthquakes level whole buildings and wreak havoc on infrastructure, but they can also deal a serious blow to a person’s personal life.

A strong earthquake that hit Osaka last week dealt a severe blow to one resident’s dignity, as the cataclysm ended up strewing her carefully concealed stash of anime adult merchandise across a room and exposing it to her mother, SoraNews24 reports.

"Hey! Because of the earthquake, the erotic fanzines I’d stashed away were exposed to my mum!!!" the distraught otaku lamented on Twitter.

​According to the media outlet, the message resonated with other anime fans in Japan who rushed to console their unfortunate comrade and advise her to keep her sensitive stuff in a secure box in the future.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Japan’s Osaka prefecture on June 19 during morning rush hour, claiming the lives of 5 people and injuring 395.