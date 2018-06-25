'That Boy is Fine!' Twitter Drools Over Jordan Prince After World Cup Photo

'He is a cutie,' 'Is he single?' 'He is kinda fine.'

A tweet by Kensington Palace was meant to be about Prince William watching football but ended up leaving commentators completely charmed by his Jordanian counterpart, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

The Duke of Cambridge, a known football fan, sat down on June 24 to watch a replay of the England vs Panama World Cup match, which he missed due to traveling, with his Jordanian host — Prince Hussein.

The Jordanian royal posted on Instagram the photo of the two men watching the game at his residence, while the official Kensington Palace account shares two images on Twitter. The pair are seen sitting on a couch in what appears to be a recreation room in Beit al-Ordon, the private residence of Jordan's royal family in the Hummar district west of Amman.

The commentary to the photos took a peculiar turn, when social media users took note of the Jordanian prince's looks.

Prince William couldn't watch the @England match live and avoided finding out the score all afternoon. He sat down with the Crown Prince of Jordan to watch a rerun after dinner at the Beit Al Urdun Palace.



Congratulations @England! pic.twitter.com/aAPxd8NS64 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2018​

Crown prince of Jordan is fineeeee😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n2e7RfQIgj — Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) June 24, 2018​

The Crown Prince is kinda fine… pic.twitter.com/n4DqGo4Bzx — Witness The Fitness (@janann24) June 24, 2018​

That Crown Prince of Jordan though 👀👌 pic.twitter.com/iZxuYN23tj — Shaniqua (@121shan) June 24, 2018​

The Crown Prince of Jordan oooooh pic.twitter.com/yR0yqgoBPd — @IAmMrsK (@IAmMrsK75) June 25, 2018​

Is he married? Match for Princess Beatrice? — Margie☕️ (@MargieMcKL) June 25, 2018​

Prince William is visiting Jordan, Israel, and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in a four day official trip.