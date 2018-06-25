Register
14:19 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kebab shop

    Muslim TV Cook Making Kebab During Midsummer Festivity Stirs Outrage in Sweden

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    8210

    While the traditional Nordic way of celebrating Midsummer, a holiday dating back to the pre-Christian era, typically involves herring, potatoes and shots of herb-laden liquor, a morning TV-program tempting the viewers with "traditional kebab" prepared by a headscarf-wearing cook has triggered polarized reactions among Swedes.

    The Swedish channel  TV4 has stirred some strong reactions by inviting Muslim food blogger Zeina Mourtada to star in its Midsummer holiday morning show.

    The program remarkably eschewed the staples of the traditional Swedish Midsummer celebration, informing the audience on how to cook shish kebab and traditional kebab in the oven.

    When asked by the host whether Midsummer is celebrated in her culture, Mourtada, who wore a hijab for the occaston, answered the following: "No, we don't typically celebrate it, but I do it for the children's sake. We watch the Midsummer pole and dance."

    The TV-program evoked a plethora of reactions in the social media, both positive and negative. While some perceived the kebab sequence to be a multiculturalist attack on the traditional way of life, others hailed the veiled cook.

    "Herring and potatoes for Midsummer? No, TV4 instead offers "traditional" kebab today, cooked by a food blogger in headscarf," user MickeK tweeted.

    ​"TV4 celebrates midsummer with kebab! Wondering when this s**tty channel will start broadcasting in Arabic and at best, text in Swedish!" Thomas Möller tweeted.

    ​"Obviously, TV4 will proceed with showing how to roast an entire pig during any major Muslim weekend… Oh, wait, it will never happen," user Socialförvaltare concurred.

    ​"Alright. I'm taking notes. Next Easter, TV4 can run a feature on how to make Gefilte fish. An on Yom Kippur, TV4 will celebrate with Christmas ham with a lot of exciting party tips. Next Christmas, I'll ask TV2 to show me how to cook Christmas food from insects. Trendy, and the Greens will love it," user MYlexander wrote.

    ​While some users perceived the kebab recipe on the traditional Nordic holiday as a token of "Islamization going on at pace previously unseen," others hailed the program as progressive.

    "Yes, it's important to erase everything old. Like Swedish traditions," user Anna countered.

    ​"She's amazing, this woman Z, she went to Facebook and asked her followers what they wanted her to make. That's why it turned out to be kebab. She makes the best food from all corners of the world. A great source of inspiration," Anna Grönberg tweeted.

    ​"I would like to stress a lot more kebab is being eaten on Midsummer than salted herring and turnips," user Vrång-Johan tweeted, adding that he was more afraid of "closed-minded idiots with tin foil hats who have been imagining stuff about our country."

    READ MORE: Giant Mosque Slated for Construction in Sweden‘s 'Little Mogadishu'

    Related:

    Swedish Capital Dumps Sexist Ads in Bid to Halt Women's Objectification (PHOTOS)
    Giant Mosque Slated for Construction in Sweden‘s 'Little Mogadishu'
    Tags:
    Midsummer, kebab, hijab, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse