Shadow Beauty: Japanese 'Ninja Bikini' Hits the Shelves (PHOTOS)

Japanese fashion label Mocolle has recently unveiled its latest creation, a Kunoichi (female ninja) Swimsuit, SoraNews24 reports.
The new swimwear, which is now officially available for sale, looks like something straight out of Japanese anime or a cosplay event rather than an outfit made for stealth.
全然忍んでない！！— トゥギャッチ (@togech_jp) 21 июня 2018 г.
かっこよくてセクシーな女忍者をイメージした「くノ一水着」が発売開始https://t.co/tHQ4hQfq6y pic.twitter.com/wO2Tqki8vD
くノ一水着＆巫女さんの和風水着＆ラビットランジェリーなど【モーコレ（MOCOLLE）】 / 雑貨通販 ヴィレッジヴァンガード公式通販サイト https://t.co/jdWqdKLtSG pic.twitter.com/4MtAOpycRj— マイコp (@hook7867) 22 июня 2018 г.
However, as the media outlet points out, the suit’s mesh parts were actually inspired by chainmail worn by ninjas of old during dangerous assignments.
