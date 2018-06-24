Shadow Beauty: Japanese 'Ninja Bikini' Hits the Shelves (PHOTOS)

A new product made by Japanese fashion designer manages to blend the stealth of ancient shadow warriors and raw female sex appeal into one package.

Japanese fashion label Mocolle has recently unveiled its latest creation, a Kunoichi (female ninja) Swimsuit, SoraNews24 reports.

The new swimwear, which is now officially available for sale, looks like something straight out of Japanese anime or a cosplay event rather than an outfit made for stealth.

However, as the media outlet points out, the suit’s mesh parts were actually inspired by chainmail worn by ninjas of old during dangerous assignments.