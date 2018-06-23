Black Sun Rising: Fans Spot Nazi Occult Symbol on Shakira's Merchandise

A popular Colombian singer reportedly had to reconsider her merchandising after some fans called her out on allegedly peddling paraphernalia adorned with a suspicious emblem.

A number of fans of Colombian pop star Shakira criticized the singer over a necklace she was selling during her El Dorado World Tour, The Sun reports.

The disgruntled fans claimed that the symbol depicted on the necklaces bore a striking resemblance to "the black sun" – an occult and esoteric symbol featured in a floor mosaic at the Wewelsburg Castle, which served as a prominent SS facility in Nazi Germany.

Dear @shakira, you know that your necklace depicts an important Nazi symbol, propagated by the SS during the Nazi era? It was so popular that Himmler incorporated it into a floor of the Wewelsburg Castle to establish it as the "center of the New World ". https://t.co/00Bfy1Tywm pic.twitter.com/2m0hldq0w9 — MaMika* (@Mamika_do) 20 июня 2018 г.

Shakira is selling a necklace on her tour based on pre-Colombian imagery. So Americans are calling her a neo-Nazi. pic.twitter.com/i659Iru4jg — Hank Campbell (@HankCampbell) 23 июня 2018 г.

​According to the newspaper, Shakira’s tour promoter apologized for this development and halted the sale of the necklace, noting, however, that its design "was based on pre-Colombian imagery."