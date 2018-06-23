Topless Ladies Clash in Sexy Soccer 2018 Contest in Berlin (PHOTO)

As 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is in full swing, the German capital hosted a somewhat less prestigious but much racier football contest, held under the auspices of an adult cam website.

The Sexy Soccer 2018 event featuring adult entertainment models was held on June 22 in Berlin, according to The Daily Star.

The main twist of the event, organized by adult cam website Visit X, is that all contestants play topless, wearing nothing but body paint on their torsos.

This year’s event witnessed a clash between the German and Swedish teams, which the contest’s organizers described as “the sexy ‘foreplay’” of the June 23 World Cup match between Team Germany and Team Sweden.

