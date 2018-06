The wave pool featured in the footage was so densely packed with people that it was difficult even to see the girl repeatedly disappearing under water; however, an attentive lifeguard did a great job taking the situation under control.

The footage shows a lifeguard rescuing a little girl who was spluttering and trying to gasp for air in a huge, crowded wave pool. As seen in the video, no one noticed the girl struggling with artificial waves in the swimming pool before a female lifeguard rushed into water to save her with the help of a long float.