Canadian MP Breastfeeding Baby in Parliament Goes Viral

Footage of Canadian Liberal Karina Gould breastfeeding her three-month-old son became the focus of a debate, causing a reaction on Twitter.

In March, Gould became Canada’s first federal minister to have a baby while in office. After she returned to work in May, she brought her son Oliver with her, introducing him to her Liberal colleagues, and to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Footage of the nursing infant was released and became a hot topic; Gould took to Twitter, where she wrote, “No shame in breastfeeding! Baby’s gotta eat & I had votes.”

​​She added that she was glad to have parliamentary colleagues that were supportive.

Some people took to social media to support Gould and said that breastfeeding should be seen as a normal thing, no matter where or when.

​Others were surprised that the story was making headlines at all.