21:23 GMT +322 June 2018
    French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie with guests during the 'Fete de la Musique', the music day celebration, in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, June 21, 2018

    Paris is Burning! WATCH Elysee Palace Host Vogue Party to Celebrate Summer

    © REUTERS / Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
    Viral
    103

    Apparently, Emmanuel Macron threw a wild party Thursday in the presidential Elysée Palace on France’s Music Fest Day. The event has spurred much controversy on social media.

    Officially called Elysée Fête La Musique, the epic rave attracted over 1,500 attendees, including President Macron and his wife Brigitte, and had a very impressive line-up, with such DJs as Kavinsky, Kiddy Smule, Céziare, Chloé and Pedro Winter, the former manager of Daft Punk, performing the best electro and house hits.

    “Thank you all for this historic #MusicFest in Elysée!” Macron tweeted.

    While Emmanuel and Brigitte seemed to be excited to host the first-ever electronic music event for the 37th edition of Music Day, French politicians and social media users didn’t appreciate the move.

    “These steps saw De Gaulle, Kennedy, Trump and even Putin. And then this happened,” tweeted Jordan Bardella, spokesperson for The National Rally party (formerly known as the National Front).

    “Help! # MusicFest2018,” The National Rally leader, Marine Le Pen reacted.

    “Music Day last night at the @Elysee… We understand better why @EmmanuelMacron explained during the presidential campaign that "French culture does not exist"… It’s hard to ask young people not to call him 'Manu' after that!” added Yves d'Amécourt, the mayor of Sauveterre-de-Guyenne.

    “And now the jet-setters at the Elysée… De Gaulle wake up, they went crazy!” Eric Ciotti, a member of the National Assembly, tweeted.

    “#MusicFest2018 at the @Elysee! I am ashamed of this #Macronist Presidency! But where did the France from my childhood go? My France: proud of its identity, its culture, happy, prosperous, with full employment, safe, powerful in the world!” Bernard Monot, member of the European Parliament, said, joining his colleagues.

    Twitter users were outraged by the event, comparing it to previous festivals in the palace…

    TWEET: “The same place, the same steps… but 60 years separate these 2 photographs. The most recent is the #Elysee under Macron’s five-year term… No comment.”

    TWEET: “Music in the Elysee Palace, 1959 and 2018.”

    …and insisting that the Macrons should apologize for what they saw as an inappropriate party:

    TWEET: “#Macron and his wife must apologize for this indecent party they have allowed in the # Elysee class for #FetedelaMusique2018! One of the places of power should not be held hostage by bad taste and obscenity.”

    TWEET: “As scary as it is surreal!”

    There were, however, those who enjoyed the party:

    TWEET: “A memorable evening! Thank you @EmmanuelMacron & @Elysee.”

    TWEET: “Thank you @EmmanuelMacron for opening the doors to the Elysée! And thank you for the great sound of DJs who made us dance throughout the party!”

