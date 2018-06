Iceland has shown some incredible football as it earned a draw with Argentina last week. Today it is facing Nigeria with all eyes on footballer Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, 28, will be backed by the resolute support of girlfriend Alexandra Ivarsdottir.

Alexandra was crowned Miss Iceland in 2008 and has recently been seen posting photos of herself and her friends enjoying Russia.

The couple is known as the Iceman and the Ice Queen often dubbed the Beckhams of Iceland.

Alexandra was posting photos of dining in Russia and will be watching her boyfriend as he faces Nigeria in today’s match.