16:15 GMT +322 June 2018
    Automobiles pass through the U.S. border and into the United States from Juarez, Mexico in El Paso, Texas, U.S. June 18, 2018

    Twitter Abuzz Over TIME "Fake Girl" Cover on Trump's Family Separation Policy

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    In light of the US administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, Time magazine announced a new cover featuring President Donald Trump and a crying toddler – but a key detail might have ruined the intent of the image.

    Time magazine juxtaposed the photograph of a two-year-old Honduran girl, who sobbed while her mother was being detained and searched by US border patrol officials with the image of the president looking down at her.

    The picture was taken by Getty Images photographer John Moore and has hit international media, with the child becoming the face of the family separation policy.

    And while many praised Time for a “powerful” cover, the girl’s father has revealed to The Daily Mail that the girl was never separated from her mother who tried to cross the border, and they remain together.

    Denis Javier Varela Hernandez admitted that he hadn’t heard from his spouse, Sandra, for nearly three weeks until he saw Moore’s photo.

    “You can imagine how I felt when I saw that photo of my daughter. It broke my heart. It’s difficult as a father to see that, but I know now that they are not in danger. They are safer now than when they were making that journey to the border,” he said.

    It appears that Sandra did not tell him that she was taking their daughter and leaving for the United States to seek political asylum, and he heard from friends that she had paid $6,000 for a “coyote” – a smuggler who helps migrants cross the border.

    Once the real story behind the viral picture came out, Twitter was inundated with reactions. Many took aim at Time, mocking and digitally altering the cover:

    Twitterians accused the magazine of spreading fake news and using that cover over and over again despite the fact that it’s been reported that the photo of the toddler did not portray a separation:

    Others, however, said that there was no proof of non-separation because the father didn’t speak to his family personally and was even unaware that his wife had been planning to take such a journey:

    Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order to stop the splitting up of families at the US-Mexico border after his administration faced an avalanche of criticism over the recent separation of some 2,000 children from their parents.

