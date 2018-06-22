UK Reportedly Considering Ukraine-Like EU Association, Leaving Twitter Skeptical

A bill on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU has successfully passed through parliament, despite Britain still having no luck in finding a solution to the Northern Island issue amid a looming deadline.

The UK government is mulling over the possibility of striking a Ukraine-like association deal with the EU, the Independent newspaper reported, citing sources inside the Cabinet. Such a deal could contain various components, such as an agreement on free trade, cooperation with European countries on foreign affairs and security and others, the source reportedly added.

"A supercharged association agreement isn't a bad concept to think about. There would be a number of different pillars — there would need to be an economic partnership which should go beyond existing third-country precedents," the source said.

The newspaper noted though that it is unlikely that the UK would be granted such status, as Ukraine's association is controlled by the European Court of Justice and the British PM has already expressed her willingness to abandon that EU body.

READ MORE: EU's Juncker Aims to Devise Plan to Protect Ireland From No Deal Brexit Scenario

Social media users met the perspective of such agreement with a lack of enthusiasm, to put it mildly.

Turkey?, Iceland?, Canada?, Norway? Switzerland? tried all those and failed. now #TheresaMay and the #Brexit-ers want us to be like Ukraine! Heaven help us https://t.co/7xlRvaefeJ — John Withington (@disasterhistory) June 22, 2018

UK government eyeing a Ukraine-style 'association agreement' with EU after Brexit https://t.co/Z9fFNNZ5g5 > which is of course SOOOO much better than the arrangement we already have <smh>:( — Ian Groves (@LandscapeIan) June 21, 2018

I still don't see how this solves the Irish Border issue — what stops free movement of EU citizens? The whole thing stinks.

https://t.co/HbOgkAxtFP — Rex Sandbach (@rexsandbach) June 21, 2018

Brexit: Make Britain Ukraine Again — Jamie (@OnMyNightCheese) June 20, 2018

Others mocked the Cabinet for "reducing" the UK to the status of an Eastern Europe country, with some extrapolating the country's future based on recent Ukrainian history.

With the #Tories leading the charge, #Brexit never had any dignity.

"No deal is better than a bad deal"

"Brexit means Brexit"



I didn't realise UK was just short for Ukraine! ;-) — Dylan Hayden-Jones (@DSpidermanH) June 21, 2018

Just catching up after a busy day. It would appear that Brexiteers, who wanted to be rid of Eastern Europeans, now wish to become them.



Choosing the least worst disaster continues apace… What a stupid way to run a country. https://t.co/1HYRaYVVaK — Writer in Pyjamas #FBPE (@WriterInPyjamas) June 22, 2018

#Brexit has gone from leaving a membership with the most opt outs to

"Norway Style" to

"Canada Style" to

"Ukraine Style". pic.twitter.com/6vUL4B8so9 — Joanna #FBPE #NHSlove (@humanitarian_jo) June 21, 2018

Some even found a possible "Russian trace" in this Cabinet idea

Brexit. Reducing Britain to the status of Ukraine. Another state where politics are dictated by fear of Putin's influence. https://t.co/41TPG3Ij7G — Ken Munn #FBPE (@hardworkingword) June 22, 2018

Ah. This would be the one where Putin is in charge. I knew May was one of his puppets.



Brexit: Government eyes Ukraine-style association agreement with EU — The Independent https://t.co/ATwCGSG4nZ — Hendrik_Senn #FBPE (@Hendrik_Senn) June 21, 2018

The UK is currently negotiating the terms of leaving the European Union, with the Irish border still remaining the key stumbling block. The sides want to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland, but the EU points out this is nearly impossible since the customs union and single market options are off the table. The March 29, 2019 deadline for ending the Brexit talks is only adding to the pressure.