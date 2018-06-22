US Lawmaker Gives Pence Middle Finger Welcome Amid Trump's Immigration Policy

Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence visited Philadelphia for a fundraiser with the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania state governor Scott Wagner amid widespread criticism of the US administration’s immigration policies.

Upon Pence’s arrival, Brian Sims, Democratic Philadelphia representative and the state’s first openly gay lawmaker, “welcomed” the vice president on Facebook with a photograph of him flipping the bird.

“To be clear, we’re a City of soaring diversity. We believe in the power of all people to live and to contribute: Black, Brown, Queer, Trans, Atheist, Immigrant, we want you and we’ll respect you. So keep that in mind while you’re here raising money to attack more families, spread more lies, blaspheme with your bible, and maybe even talk to a woman without your wife in the room. We have plenty of them, and they’re pretty much all more powerful and more real than you have ever been. So…get bent, then get out!” the caption read.

Sims has received much feedback from Facebook users, who appeared to be divided on the matter. While many approved of Sims' gesture…

…others lashed out at him, saying that it wasn't right for a public official:

Philadelphia Republican Party Chairman Michael Meehan issued a statement calling the post “disturbing”:

“It is disturbing that a publicly elected Representative finds this type of social media content appropriate. Honestly, glancing at this you would think the residents of Philadelphia voted in a member Antifa. Once again, the best way to express outrage over this behavior amongst members of the Democratic Party--that has become entirely too common--is in the voting booth every election."

Sims took to Twitter to respond to a barrage of angry comments:

Once more for everyone claiming to have morals that can be offended! If this doesn’t offend you, your moral compass is broken. If you’re offended by a middle finger and not by concentration camps for children, you’re not really offended, you’re broken. #BeReal https://t.co/i2ntRsa5gM — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) 21 июня 2018 г.

Please, people who support Concentration Camps for children, tell me more about your moral outrage! Nevermind, you’re broken… — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) 19 июня 2018 г.

Pence was met by rallies as hundreds of people took to the streets in the wake of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy that has resulted in separation of families on the US’ southern border.

WATCH: Police beat peaceful protesters in Philadelphia at a protest of family separations and ICE. Video belongs to Daisy Confoy #KeepFamiliesTogether #NoKidsInCages pic.twitter.com/oDi4nmWcOf — Daisy (@daisyconfoy) 20 июня 2018 г.

Ealier this week, President Trump signed an execitive order to prevent the separation of children from ther parents, crossing the US-Mexico border illegally. The decree came after the current administration faced massive backlash over its zero-tolerance policy when images from a detention center in Texas featuring children locked up in cages emerged on media.