Register
19:50 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Israelis of Iranian origin cheer for Iran as they watch the Iran-Spain World Cup match in the living room of the Hasid family in Jerusalem, June 20, 2018

    Viva La Football: Israelis of Iranian Descent Cheer for Iran in Jerusalem

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 31

    In a surprising twist of football fate Israel's Iranian community gathered on Wednesday in a Jerusalem neighborhood to cheer for Iran’s national football team.

    Israel and Iran are known to be at odds with each other; however, Iran’s national football team received unusual support during their game with Spain.

    A group of Israelis of Iranian origin gathered to cheer on the team. There are over 350,000 Jews of Iranian descent living in Israel and despite the political enmity between the two Middle Eastern countries, Israelis of Iranian origin felt great fondness for their former compatriots and their national team.

    Russia World Cup Iran Training
    © Sputnik / Evgeni Biyatov
    Iranian Football Team in Row With Nike Amid US Sanctions, Asks for Apology
    Regardless of Iran's defeat in the match the group continued with repeated chants of "Iran, Iran."

    Some 20 people were clapping and singing for the national team. It was not only the older generation who was born in Iran and came to Israel in the 1960s who was cheering but even the younger generations who were born in Israel.

    Tzion Hasid, 84, a prominent member of Israel's Iranian community and a Jerusalem building contractor said, "I came from Iran to the land of Israel, the land of our dreams, but not even for one moment in over 60 years have we forgotten our (old) country," Hasid was quoted as saying by Reuters.

    Israelis of Iranian origin pray their evening prayer in front of a big screen during the Iran-Spain World Cup match, in the living room of the Hasid family in Jerusalem, June 20, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Israelis of Iranian origin pray their evening prayer in front of a big screen during the Iran-Spain World Cup match, in the living room of the Hasid family in Jerusalem, June 20, 2018

    He went on to say that he still has feelings of respect for all Iranians. “We want peace with them and we hope that even next year, our (Israel's) leaders and theirs will meet and make peace for the benefit of both our people,” Reuters reported.

    Israelis of Iranian origin cheer for an Iranian goal that was later ruled offside, as they watch the Iran-Spain World Cup match in the living room of the Hasid family in Jerusalem, June 20, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Israelis of Iranian origin cheer for an Iranian goal that was later ruled offside, as they watch the Iran-Spain World Cup match in the living room of the Hasid family in Jerusalem, June 20, 2018

    Many Iranians emigrated in the 1920s, 1950s and 60s to Israel and some came after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, according to Pierre Lavi, 53, a Jerusalem author and publisher.

    Iran is set to play against Portugal on June 25 in Group B.

    Related:

    Football as Pretext: Sham Supporters With Fan IDs Seeking Asylum in Finland
    Football Fans Arrive at St Petersburg Stadium Ahead of Russia vs Egypt Match
    Ronaldo's Old Pal Patrice Evra Gives Insight Into Football Star
    Foreign Football Fans Going on Guided Tours to Crimea - Local Lawmaker
    Football Fans Elated Ahead of British Team's Debut at World Cup 2018
    Tags:
    national team, descent, fans, football, FIFA World Cup 2018, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse