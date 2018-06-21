'Hey, Angela': Trump Allegedly Threw Candy at Merkel at G7 Summit

The G7 summit was marred by strained relations between President Trump and other leaders of the Group due to his decision to introduce tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

During his appearance on CBS News, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer described a bizarre incident, which took place at the G-7 meeting weeks ago. At some point, when tensions were running high, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined other European allies to “press Trump directly to sign the communique that talked about the commitment to a rules-based international order,” the president flipped out.

“Trump was sitting there with his arms crossed, clearly not liking the fact that they were ganging up on him. He eventually agreed and said okay, he’ll sign it. And at that point, he stood up, put his hand in his pocket, his suit jacket pocket, and he took two Starburst candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, ‘Here, Angela. Don’t say I never give you anything,’ ” Bremmer told CBS.

WATCH: @IanBremmer describes exchange between Chancellor Merkel and Pres. Trump at #G7 summit: "He stood up, he put his hand in his pocket… and he took two Starbursts candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, 'Here, Angela. Don't say I never give you anything.'" pic.twitter.com/LfTWerxsNK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) 20 июня 2018 г.

I'd love to say it's #unbelievable that an American President would behave so boorishly and juvenile, too bad I can't, because it's true. — Angela Marx (@AngieinWAState) 20 июня 2018 г.

I hope he didn't toss the pink strawberry ones. Those are the best.



The rest are garbage. #starburstoutbursthttps://t.co/zx9X0xyLEu — Sunjeev Bery (@SunjeevBery) 21 июня 2018 г.

@realDonaldTrump #StarburstOutburst is the funniest thing I've heard in —- well, like forever. It's also one of the saddest. — Cheryl Stone (@Cherylsop) 20 июня 2018 г.

I mean, I know we’re the yellow ones but we don’t deserve to just be thrown around. #AllStarburstMatter — Trump’s Starbursts (@TrumpsStarburst) 20 июня 2018 г.

No, I do not know what color the Starbursts were. https://t.co/l6TwiipKhR — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) 21 июня 2018 г.

Neither Trump, nor Merkel have commented on Bremmer’s claims so far.

Following the summit, Trump tweeted several picture of the G-7 leaders and wrote that he “had a great relationship” with Merkel. He blamed “Fake News Media” for exaggerating tensions during the meeting and picking bad angles to photograph them: