18:28 GMT +321 June 2018
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, details policy to US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018

    'Hey, Angela': Trump Allegedly Threw Candy at Merkel at G7 Summit

    © AP Photo / Jesco Denzel
    Viral
    The G7 summit was marred by strained relations between President Trump and other leaders of the Group due to his decision to introduce tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

    During his appearance on CBS News, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer described a bizarre incident, which took place at the G-7 meeting weeks ago. At some point, when tensions were running high, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined other European allies to “press Trump directly to sign the communique that talked about the commitment to a rules-based international order,” the president flipped out.

    “Trump was sitting there with his arms crossed, clearly not liking the fact that they were ganging up on him. He eventually agreed and said okay, he’ll sign it. And at that point, he stood up, put his hand in his pocket, his suit jacket pocket, and he took two Starburst candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, ‘Here, Angela. Don’t say I never give you anything,’ ” Bremmer told CBS.

    As people watched Bremmer’s interview, they took to social media to react to the alleged incident and have even launched an apt hashtag #starburstoutburst on Twitter:

    Apparently, Bremmer has been receiving much feedback from netizens and he had to answer to the “urgent” question they posed:

    Neither Trump, nor Merkel have commented on Bremmer’s claims so far.

    READ MORE: 'Canada Remembers': Twitter Roasts Trump for Calling Reported G7 Row 'Fake News'

    Following the summit, Trump tweeted several picture of the G-7 leaders and wrote that he “had a great relationship” with Merkel. He blamed “Fake News Media” for exaggerating tensions during the meeting and picking bad angles to photograph them:

    Tags:
    G7 summit 2018, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump
