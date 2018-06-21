Ultimate WAG: Footballer Nicolai Jorgensen's Wife in Russia to Support Denmark

They are known as one of the most famous couples in the Scandinavian country, as they support each other in everything; and now, as Nicolai Jorgensen is playing against Australia, his stunning wife Theresa Kofoed is by his side.

As Denmark hopes to secure their second win of the tournament against Australia after beating Peru 1-0, Kofoed has been pictured in Russia, where she has come to cheer for her husband.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, has a celebrity status in Denmark with a following of over 64,000 people on Instagram.

The stunning blonde recently shared a photo of herself in Samara ahead of the game.

Earlier this week, she posted another in the same city, with the words: "We are here in Russia."

Kofoed is not just the celebrity wife of a footballer – she also runs a blog where she writes about her married life with the sportsman.

In earlier comments to the publication the Daily Star, the gorgeous blogger said, "Due to my husband’s job as a professional soccer player, we never know where we are gonna go next. His name is Nicolai, and he is my biggest love. We just got married this summer at the most magical wedding. We live in Rotterdam with our little dog Alfred.”

