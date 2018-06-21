Twitter Ridicules Portugal's Pepe Over His Bizarre Dive in Game Against Morocco

Portugal defender Pepe has become a subject of mockery on social media after he threw himself on the ground when Moroccan footballer Mehdi Benatia tapped him on the back.

Pepe’s theatrical dive after being tapped on the shoulder during the World Cup match against Morocco has sent Twitter into meltdown as footage of the moment became an instant hit on the web.

Twitterians were unstoppable in their jabs, sarcastically wishing him a speedy recovery after a “brutal” attack by Benatia…