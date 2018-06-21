Twitter Ridicules Portugal's Pepe Over His Bizarre Dive in Game Against Morocco

Pepe’s theatrical dive after being tapped on the shoulder during the World Cup match against Morocco has sent Twitter into meltdown as footage of the moment became an instant hit on the web.
Twitterians were unstoppable in their jabs, sarcastically wishing him a speedy recovery after a “brutal” attack by Benatia…
Thoughts & prayers go out to Pepe & all those affected by this horrific incident. Nobody wants to see this kind of violence in football. Hope he makes a speedy recovery 😔 pic.twitter.com/GEoyIKymZL— 🔴MANC D🔴 (@MancLivesMatter) 20 июня 2018 г.
#bbcworldcup; #RuOKPepe— alan hayes (@Plato1111) 21 июня 2018 г.
Lets hope the Portuguese defender Pepe recovers from the brutal attack on him after he was dangerously patted on the back forcing him to crash to the floor-stay strong Pepe
And mocked the stunt:
Pepe whenever he's touched… pic.twitter.com/XTeFaZF7Pi— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) 20 июня 2018 г.
Pepe after that touch from the Moroccan player. pic.twitter.com/Z5pVfLa4bN— Mohamed ElNneny (@ElNnenyM) 20 июня 2018 г.
Pepe’s idol 😂😂 #PORMOR pic.twitter.com/rn9gF5WRn6— Dalida (@Dalida1ma) 20 июня 2018 г.
Maybe Pepe forgot to put on sunscreen the other day and had a vicious sunburn that the Moroccan guy knew about. Gotta hear both sides.— Coach Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) 20 июня 2018 г.
Many others condemned Pepe for his conduct:
Pepe is without doubt the most pathetic footballer in the world. The sooner he retires the better. pic.twitter.com/Tvo2kQ61tI— MGH (@OfficialMgh) 20 июня 2018 г.
OMG Pepe. pathetic. grow up man— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) 20 июня 2018 г.
Is there any chance we can show @officialpepe this and let him know that a real sports person doesn't go down when a blow of wind goes past him? He's an embarrassment every game falling over #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Erk30MgZkv— Daithí Boland (@dots_b) 20 июня 2018 г.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal gave Portugal a win over Morocco, thus sending the latter out of the tournament.
