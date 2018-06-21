Fans Rejoice as Spain Goalkeeper's WAG Cheers Team With 'Victory Dance'

As Spain’s national football team beat Iran 1-0 in their Wednesday World Cup encounter in Kazan, Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea’s girlfriend showed her support ahead of the game.

During the opening match against Portugal, De Gea failed to save Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot from the edge of the penalty area. But he bounced back and managed to keep a clean sheet during Wednesday’s game against Iran, with forward Diego Costa’s fortuitous goal giving Spain a hard-fought victory.

READ MORE: Spain Goalkeeper De Gea Says Ronaldo Shot at World Cup Difficult to Deal With

Getting in the spirit of the World Cup, De Gea’s girlfriend, Edurne Garcia, who represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015, shared a video with her 977,000 Instagram followers of her cheerfully dancing with Spanish flags painted on her cheeks. The short clip with the caption “Go Spain!” which now may be considered a victory dance, has already received over 146,000 views and nearly 400 comments.

The singer’s fans were quick to react to the video, leaving comments with compliments, “For people like you. I am proud to be Spanish,” one user wrote, while a fellow Instagrammer penned, “I love your dance.”

READ MORE: Diego Costa's Goal Gives Spain Hard-Fought 1-0 Victory Over Iran

Another fan cheered in solidarity with the Spanish star, reiterating her support for the squad, “We can do it!”

Edurne, who frequently posts snaps with De Gea, rose to fame in 2005 when she took part in the Spanish talent show, Operacion Triunfo, and now she features on the panel Spain’s Got Talent reality show.