As German Player Signs for Arsenal, Fans Hit His WAG's Instagram With Congrats

Arsenal Football Club has completed the signing of German goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, but it’s his girlfriend that has been placed in the limelight.

While the 26-year-old footballer is said to have signed a five-year deal after Arsenal agreed a reported $25.3 million (19.3 million pound) fee with Leverkusen, it is his girlfriend Sophie Christin’s Instagram that has been buried by an avalanche of “Welcome to Arsenal” comments.

The latest image of the 21-year-old Christin, who has nearly 32,000 followers on the social media platform, has already gained over 3,340 likes and 120 comments, including gushing remarks and congratulations on her arrival in London.

Leno, for his part, said that playing for Arsenal was his dream.

“In Germany, Arsenal are so famous and when I heard it [the transfer], I was a little bit nervous, but at that moment it was clear to me: I wanted to sign for Arsenal. I’ll try to help the team to come back to the Champions League and to win some trophies,” he said on the Premier League club’s official website.