WATCH: Reporter Gets Kissed by World Cup Fan on Live TV, Plays it Cool

One of Deutsche Welle’s journalists found herself on the receiving end of football fans’ excitement as one of the fans passionately kissed her during her live report. The woman continued to report as if nothing happened.

Julieth Gonzalez Theran, a sports reporter for the German media company Deutsche Welle, was reporting live from Manezhnaya Square in the middle of Moscow on June 19 when one enthusiastic fan suddenly jumped into the picture, hugged the reporter and kissed her on the cheek before disappearing just as quickly.

But Theran, who probably did not even understand what just happened, kept her cool, talking into the camera as if no great smooching had just happened on live TV. After a few seconds, she glanced sideways, smiling at someone behind the scenes.

Later, on her Instagram page, she expressed her displeasure with the incident.

"I share the joy of football, but we must identify the limits of affection and harassment," she wrote in a comment about the video in Spanish.

However, many commenters voiced their opinion that she was overreacting.

"Why? You can no longer greet a person with a kiss (on the cheek) because it is harassment?" asked one commenter.

"I do not see the harassment but it seems to me like a loving kiss, do not be so serious," another one says.

"He was being overly affectionate — it was rude and went over personal boundaries — [but] he did NOT ‘attack'," says the third.

Some, however, saw the gesture as genuine harassment.

The affectionate fan has not been identified.